Vancouver Port Employers to Lock out Workers

November 4, 2024

The BC Maritime Employers Association said it would lock out workers on Monday at Canada's Port of Vancouver after a negotiating deadline passed, potentially disrupting exports of coal, potash and beef.

The association, which includes private-sector waterfront employers, said it would lock out foremen and other members of International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 at the country's largest port starting at 4:30 Pacific time (0030 GMT). A 13-day strike last year disrupted more than C$6 billion ($4.32 billion) in trade at the British Columbia ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

The employers association said last week the potential lockout of more than 700 foremen was preventative as the unit representing them had issued a strike notice for Monday. The two sides were in protracted talks over a labor deal and have been negotiating with the help of a federal mediator. The stoppage would also affect the Port of Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

The Employers Association said over the weekend it had presented its final offer. Union local president Frank Morena said on Sunday the employers had threatened to remove existing parts of their collective agreement, and the union would not sign any contract without preserving key elements of the last deal, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper.

The situation has alarmed export-reliant Canadian industries and regions. The provincial government of resource-rich and landlocked Saskatchewan on Friday urged the federal government to try to resolve the dispute. While bulk-grain shipments are excluded from the disruption, according to Canada's labor code, exports of coal, potash, forestry products and products shipped in containers such as pulse crops and meats could be affected.

Separately, another strike at the Port of Montreal, which affects about 40% of its container flow and 15% of total port freight, is also ongoing.

