28885 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 22, 2021

UK Union Plans July Strike at Oil and Gas Terminal

Sullom Voe - Credit:Paula Fisher/AdobeStock

Sullom Voe - Credit:Paula Fisher/AdobeStock

UK's Unite union's Scotland unit on Tuesday said talks to prevent industrial action at Sullom Voe Terminal have ended with no movement on the part of Shetland Islands Council (SIC) to resolve the dispute over a long service award.

Unless the Council accepts liability, around 40 towage workers employed by SIC are set to begin an overtime ban on July 5, which will continue over a seven-week period, the union said.

The ban would hugely disrupt the multi-million-pound contract to bring oil tankers on to the shore for oil processing and also on production for the Brent and Ninian fields, it added. 


(Reporting by Swati Verma and Eileen Soreng, editing by Louise Heavens)

Related News

Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

 (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä Developing Autonomous Container Shuttle Service

 Yantian port - Credit: Weiming/AdobeStock

Shipping Firms Warn Clients of Shenzen's Yantian Port Worsening Congestion

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 Ben Weithman (Photo: Ports of Indiana)

Weithman Named Director of Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Maritime Legal Intern

● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Salaried Yacht Captain

● Nantucket, MA

Ferry Chief Engineer - 2 Openings!

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division

Adjunct Refrigeration Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int