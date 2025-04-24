Subscribe
Search

Ulsan Port Authority Encourages Marine Biofuel Adoption as IMO Regulations Tighten

April 24, 2025

Shipping representatives at the 2nd Forum on the Commercialization of Biofuels for Maritime Vessels on 23 April in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: Ulsan Port Authority
Shipping representatives at the 2nd Forum on the Commercialization of Biofuels for Maritime Vessels on 23 April in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: Ulsan Port Authority

In a push toward decarbonizing maritime logistics, President Jae-young Byeon of the Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) and Chief Executive Sun-bae Hong of the Korea Maritime Cooperation Center (KMC) jointly announced the successful conclusion of the “2nd Forum on the Commercialization of Biofuels for Maritime Vessels,” held on April 23 at the Caradium Hall of the PJ Hotel in Seoul.

The forum, hosted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and co-organized by UPA and KMC, drew around 300 key stakeholders from across the shipping, energy, terminal, shipbuilding, and finance sectors. The event underscored the increasing urgency of eco-friendly fuel adoption, following the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s approval of mid-term greenhouse gas reduction measures.

Positioning Ulsan Port as a leading biofuel supply hub in Northeast Asia was central to the agenda. UPA, Korea’s foremost port operator for energy and petrochemical logistics, emphasized its strategic role in building a stable marine biofuel supply chain aligned with tightening global regulations.

During the second session, UPA's Director Byeong-gu Kim unveiled plans to promote marine biofuel adoption centered on Ulsan Port, highlighting the port's strategic advantages including its petrochemical infrastructure, storage facilities, and specialized handling expertise. 

Expert sessions featured actionable insights and market intelligence from key players in the maritime and energy sectors:

  • Key outcomes from the 83rd Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC83) by Team Leader Dae-jung Hwang of KMC
  • Biofuel utilization and demonstration cases by Manager Dae-sik Seo of HMM
  • Current usage status and challenges of B100 biofuel by Manager Min-guk Jang of G-Marine Service
  • Market outlook for marine biofuels by Chief Surveyor Jae-hoon Lim of DNV
  • Case studies of biofuel applications for marine engines by Team Leader Jae-yup Seo of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering
  • Global marine biofuel market trends and bunkering developments by Senior Manager Yul-kyung Hong of Hyundai Fuels

The forum concluded with a panel discussion where UPA outlined its roadmap for transforming Ulsan Port into the region’s leading biofuel supply center, backed by strategic investments and cross-sector partnerships.

Ports

Related Logistics News

On April 17, 2025, the Office of the US Trade Representative published a notice of action implementing its port fee proposal. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kealia

USTR Implements Port Fee Proposal
The Office of the United States Trade Representative issued a detailed notice on April 17, 2025, regarding actions and proposed actions in response to China's alleged targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kristina Blokhin

USTR: New Measures Target Chinese Maritime Sector
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

Fincantieri, Accenture Launch JV for Cruise, Defense and...
Illustration (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Israeli Firm Gets Final Permit for US Wave Energy Demo
(Credit: DP World)

DP World and Maersk Agree to Expand Maritime Services in...
The CMA CGM Iron became the first dual-fuel methanol container vessel sailing to Abu Dhabi. Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Iron: First Dual-Fuel Vessel Sailing to Abu Dhabi

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Just-In-Time Arrival: A Triple Win

Just-In-Time Arrival: A Triple Win

Drewry: Global Container Shipping Volume to Fall 1% in Response to Trump Trade Policies

Drewry: Global Container Shipping Volume to Fall 1% in Response to Trump Trade Policies

Ulsan Port Authority Encourages Marine Biofuel Adoption as IMO Regulations Tighten

Ulsan Port Authority Encourages Marine Biofuel Adoption as IMO Regulations Tighten

Port of Oakland: Q1 Container Volume Reflects 6.3% Increase YoY

Port of Oakland: Q1 Container Volume Reflects 6.3% Increase YoY

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

China's demand for refined Copper depletes stock, risks short squeeze
Union Pacific misses its quarterly forecast due to weak auto shipments
Mexico exports its first ULSD shipment from Olmeca Refinery amid infrastructure problems