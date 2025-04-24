Ulsan Port Authority Encourages Marine Biofuel Adoption as IMO Regulations Tighten

In a push toward decarbonizing maritime logistics, President Jae-young Byeon of the Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) and Chief Executive Sun-bae Hong of the Korea Maritime Cooperation Center (KMC) jointly announced the successful conclusion of the “2nd Forum on the Commercialization of Biofuels for Maritime Vessels,” held on April 23 at the Caradium Hall of the PJ Hotel in Seoul.

The forum, hosted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and co-organized by UPA and KMC, drew around 300 key stakeholders from across the shipping, energy, terminal, shipbuilding, and finance sectors. The event underscored the increasing urgency of eco-friendly fuel adoption, following the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s approval of mid-term greenhouse gas reduction measures.

Positioning Ulsan Port as a leading biofuel supply hub in Northeast Asia was central to the agenda. UPA, Korea’s foremost port operator for energy and petrochemical logistics, emphasized its strategic role in building a stable marine biofuel supply chain aligned with tightening global regulations.

During the second session, UPA's Director Byeong-gu Kim unveiled plans to promote marine biofuel adoption centered on Ulsan Port, highlighting the port's strategic advantages including its petrochemical infrastructure, storage facilities, and specialized handling expertise.

Expert sessions featured actionable insights and market intelligence from key players in the maritime and energy sectors:

Key outcomes from the 83rd Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC83) by Team Leader Dae-jung Hwang of KMC

Biofuel utilization and demonstration cases by Manager Dae-sik Seo of HMM

Current usage status and challenges of B100 biofuel by Manager Min-guk Jang of G-Marine Service

Market outlook for marine biofuels by Chief Surveyor Jae-hoon Lim of DNV

Case studies of biofuel applications for marine engines by Team Leader Jae-yup Seo of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Global marine biofuel market trends and bunkering developments by Senior Manager Yul-kyung Hong of Hyundai Fuels

The forum concluded with a panel discussion where UPA outlined its roadmap for transforming Ulsan Port into the region’s leading biofuel supply center, backed by strategic investments and cross-sector partnerships.