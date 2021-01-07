28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, January 8, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 7, 2021

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to Resign

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (Photo: U.S. Department of Transportation)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (Photo: U.S. Department of Transportation)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday she would resign, citing the intrusion of the U.S. Capitol by violent supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is the first Cabinet secretary to announce her departure after the events. Many lower-level administration officials have announced they would resign, including several White House aides.

Chao said her resignation would take effect Monday, just nine days before Trump is set to leave office. She said the Capitol attack “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

Chao, a former Labor secretary and deputy transportation secretary under prior Republican presidents, has led the department for four years and said “we will help my announced successor Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with taking on the responsibility of running this wonderful department.”

In a December 31 Reuters interview, Chao had said she planned to remain on the job through Jan. 20 when Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is due to take office.

One government official said there may be additional cabinet resignations before Monday.


Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Alistair Bell

Related News

For illustration only - Credit: Pawinee/AdobeStock

DP World to Build $1.1B Deep-water Port in Senegal

 © VanderWolf Images / Adobe Stock

Maersk Confident About Shipping Recovery Beyond 2020

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 © Tierney / Adobe Stock

Achieving Port Resiliency and Peace of Mind with this Alternative Energy Source

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int