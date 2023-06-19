IEC Telecom Debuts Starlink-Powered LEO-based Solution

IEC Telecom will showcase the benefits of LEO connectivity to the Philippine maritime sector when it takes part in this week’s PhilMarine, an exhibition which gathers key national stakeholders and international specialists.

IEC Telecom will showcase the benefits of LEO connectivity to the Philippine maritime sector when it takes part in this week’s PhilMarine, an exhibition that gathers key national stakeholders and international specialists to help draw a roadmap towards achieving the nation’s 2028 transport vision, the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP).

“The MIDP has an ambitious agenda, and to meet its targets will require new policies and regulations, as well as significant technological advancement," said Nabil Ben Soussia, Group COO, IEC Telecom. "Satellite telecommunication has a key role to play here in enabling this development. At this fast-moving time it’s important to remember that maritime digitalisation's success depends on carefully considered implementation. Satcom on board is not only about the hardware or network coverage; it’s about a connectivity system that remains operational at all times, enabling business continuity and reliable crew welfare.”

As the world’s leading supplier of ships’ crew, The Philippines is at the heart of the maritime world and keen to embrace the many opportunities offered by the rapidly growing LEO sector. For the crew, this revolution signals opportunities such as faster access to the internet, real-time communication with home, workplace support, and comprehensive e-learning programs.

IEC Telecom is in the Philippines to present its latest LEO/GEO hybrid solution: Xpand Maritime. Powered by Starlink, Xpand supports heavy-consuming business and welfare applications. Should the prime link go down, the system will be automatically switched to an L-band network with a set of optimized applications, supporting digital operations in a low bandwidth environment both for critical operations and crew communication.

Xpand comes with advanced information communication and technology (ICT) toolkit, including remote network management, a crew voucher system, and a wide range of value-added services. The whole set-up can be tested, updated or upgraded seamlessly while the vessel continues its course.

Xpand also offers many cyber-security add-ons, from basic cyber shields to fully encrypted communication channels, making it valuable for special operations at sea, too.