Techcross Opens Training Center in Greece

March 28, 2024

Image courtesy Techcross
Image courtesy Techcross

Techcross recently opened the doors for its new training center in Athens, Greece, its 7th training center opened globally in major shipping hubs that offers training on actual equipment.

An opening ceremony for the Greece training center, designated as a hub for training in Europe region, was held recently at the newly relocated ARGO NAVIS building. The ceremony was attended by nine representatives, including Park Seog-won, CEO of Techcross, and Ioannis Alevropoulos and Maximous-Ioannis Katsidimas, managing partners of SEACROSS, a service agency that will help with the operation and
management of the local training center.

With the increasing installation rate of ballast water management systems, incidents of improper operation due to inadequate training have also increased. Recognizing the importance of education and training, the IMO and classification societies have emphasized the need for training.

In response, Techcross has been operating training centers with actual equipment installed at six major global hubs early on. The new Greece training center is the 7th center and is distinguished by its comprehensive combination of actual equipment with the 1 set of ECS 150B model and its simulations, enabling more realistic training. 

The training center can accommodate more than 20 students at once. The new training center will be fully operational starting in April 2024.

Image courtesy Techcross 

Technology Education/Training Marine Equipment Ballast Water Treatment Ballast Water Management Systems

