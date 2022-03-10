28953 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 10, 2022

Tech File: Study Suggests Pre-insulated Plastic Piping Aids Passenger Ships Efficiency

Image courtesy GF Piping Systems & Foreship

Image courtesy GF Piping Systems & Foreship

A new study by GF Piping Systems and Foreship shows HVAC applications on passenger ships offer significant potential for improvement. The study, comparing a baseline steel piping system with pre-insulated polyethylene pipes in an air conditioning chilled water system revealed that plastic is more efficient in four areas: It decreases fuel consumption, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowers costs, and slightly improves EEXI and CII values.

GF Piping Systems, the Swiss flow solutions provider, and Foreship, an international ship design and engineering company, collaborated in 2021 on the study, which was based on a simulated 150,000 GT cruise ship. 

The calculations consisted of three phases: 

  1. During the first phase, the performance of the baseline steel system and polyethylene COOL-FIT system by GF Piping Systems was measured by comparing the electrical power draw of the chillers and pumps within the air conditioning system. 
  2. In the second phase, these results were used to calculate fuel savings, emissions reductions and cost-effectiveness. 
  3. Finally, the study quantified the effect of these savings on the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Design Index (EEXI) and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

The data taken from the cruise ship simulation shows consistent improvements in four key areas, as Teemu Tanninen, Senor Specialist Energy Efficiency and HVAC at Foreship, explains: "Installing the pre-insulated COOL-FIT system made from polyethylene saved up to 112 metric tons of fuel per year, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by up to 373 metric tons per year, and could save an estimated $3.8m over the course of 25 years. Furthermore, we were able to improve  the EEXI and CII values by 0,2%". 

“The whole maritime industry is currently working on a more sustainable future," said Roberto Chiesa, Head of Business Development Marine at GF Piping Systems. "However, many solutions are still on the horizon or very expensive. Our study shows that even small actions, such as proper design and piping material choice in the HVAC system, can have far-reaching positive effects for the entire ship. We believe they can be part of a holistic approach to make shipping more sustainable.”

Image courtesy GF Piping Systems

Related News

© gokturk_06 / Adobe Stock

MARAD Announces $25 Million for Marine Highways

 Alfa Laval E-PowerPack is converting waste heat directly into electrical power. Image courtesy Alfa Laval

Tech File: Alfa Laval E-PowerPack

 Artist rendering of wind turbine staging operations (Image: Equinor)

South Brooklyn Marine Terminal to Become an Offshore Wind Hub

 The GUH made several key senior leadership appointments to move forward its mission. L to R: Kirstin Gove, Trish Banks and Jacqui Taylor. Photo courtesy GUH

Global Underwater Hub Announces Appointments

 Crowley and ESVAGT have entered a joint venture to build and operate Jones Act-compliant SOVs in the U.S. market. (Image: ESVAGT / Crowley)

Crowley Takes Large & Leading Role In U.S. Offshore Wind

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2ND ENGINEER WITH DSV EXPERIENCE ON NIGITA AND CAT ENGINES

● LAGOS, STATE, Nigeria

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

MARINE REPRESENTATIVE (H/F)

● N/A

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int