Saturday, August 15, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 14, 2020

ARA Taps Coolbaugh as Ohmsett Facility Manager

Dr. Tom Coolbaugh (Photo: ARA)

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) announced Dr. Tom Coolbaugh has joined the team as the Program/Facility Manager for Ohmsett – The National Oil Spill Response Research & Renewable Energy Test Facility. He will have oversight of the day-to-day operations, maintenance and testing at the facility, while ensuring facility users’ needs are met.

Dr. Coolbaugh recently retired after 32 years with ExxonMobil Corporation, most recently as the Technology and Advocacy Advisor in the Emergency Preparedness and Response organization. His focus areas have included oil spill response tools such as dispersants, in-situ burning, and remote sensing, in addition to training. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a PhD in Chemistry, as well as a Master of Science in the Management of Technology.  

“We are excited to have Tom join our team” said ARA Vice President Doug Meegan. “He brings 30-plus years of experience in chemical technology and oil spill research, and is a welcome addition to our company. Tom’s extensive background will help expand the testing and measurement capabilities of Ohmsett through innovation and pursuing upgrades to the facility that benefit the research and training community.”

Ohmsett is a national research asset within the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). The test facility provides a unique environment for the development and testing of new oil spill response technologies, assessing spill prevention and response methods, and providing oil spill response training. Additionally, the 203 meters long by 20 meters wide, 2.4 meters deep test tank filled with crystal clear salt water has a wave generating system that is ideal for ongoing developments in marine renewable energy.

