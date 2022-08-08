Ong Takes Over as TT Club CFO

Freight transport and logistics insurer TT Club announced EeLain Ong has taken over as chief financial officer (CFO), effective August 1, 2022. Appointed in April 2022, Ong has shadowed the outgoing CFO Julian Chowdhury in his position for the intervening months prior to his retirement.

As CFO of the specialist mutual insurer, Ong’s challenges will be to achieve business plan profit targets via operational efficiencies focused on simplifying and automating processes along the insurance value chain.

Charles Fenton, CEO of TT Club, said, “TT is fortunate to have in EeLain someone of vast and varied experience so suited to the Club’s structure and nature of its business. Over her 27 year career she has held leadership positions within finance, treasury and tax at re/insurance companies, captives, mutuals, start-ups and Lloyd’s syndicates, and across multiple jurisdictions globally. She replaces a true professional in Chowdhury, who we thank for his long and tireless service of almost 30 years. We wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement.”

Ong is a graduate of Hull University and a Chartered Accountant (FCA). In addition to roles at re/insurance providers, she also had experiences as a regulator, an auditor, and an M&A corporate financier - all of which has exposed her to structuring finite, legacy and traditional risk transfer deals within the realms of financial governance.

“I see the strength of TT as a reliable and expert risk management provider for organizations in the global supply chain sector which is continually undergoing disruption. My role in part will be to help maintain TT’s agility to adapt to this changing trade environment, yet remain consistent in delivering renown service and claims efficiency,” Ong said.