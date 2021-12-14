28938 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 14, 2021

Swedish Club Announces Shift at the Helm for 2023

Thomas Nordberg (Photo: Swedish Club)

At its meeting on December 9, The Swedish Club's Board of Directors made the decision to appoint Thomas Nordberg to succeed Lars Rhodin as Managing Director from January 1, 2023, when Rhodin retires.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to have recruited Nordberg, who has close to 30 years' experience in the marine insurance industry, where he is well known and respected. His broad knowledge of underwriting, claims, and executive management has been built in various international positions," said Lennart Simonsson, Chairman of the Board of The Swedish Club. "Thomas Nordberg will lead the Club forward after its 150th anniversary next year and continue the focus to deliver the high-quality services and support that we are known for."

"I am happy to hand over to Thomas Nordberg next year," said Lars Rhodin, who has been the Club's Managing Director since 2008. "Nordberg will bring a combination of experience, market knowledge and understanding of our members' requirements. The Swedish Club team stands ready to welcome him on board."

Nordberg added, "The Swedish Club is highly respected in the industry as a combined P&I club and marine underwriter. I look forward to leading the Club's development in the years ahead, with a continued focus on added value for its members and other stakeholders."

Nordberg holds an L.L.M., Master of Law, from the University of Lund, Sweden, and has studied Maritime Law at the Institute of Maritime Law in Oslo, Norway.

Lars Rhodin (Photo: Swedish Club)

