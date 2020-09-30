28795 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 30, 2020

CMA CGM Suspects Data Breach from Cyber Attack

© Val Traveller / Adobe Stock

© Val Traveller / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM suspects a cyber attack affecting its servers led to a data breach, the global shipping line said on Wednesday as it continued to restore online services.

"We suspect a data breach and are doing everything possible to assess its potential volume and nature," it said in a statement.

CMA CGM, the world's fourth-largest container shipping company, first reported the incident on Monday, saying it had shut down access to its online services after malware targeted its peripheral servers.

The group's e-business website remained unavailable, with customers directed to alternative channels, but back-office shared services centers were being reconnected and improving processing times, it said in Wednesday's update.

Market leader Maersk suffered a serious cyber attack three years ago that also disrupted its port terminal operations.

CMA CGM said on Tuesday that its maritime and port operations were functioning normally, adding that the malware attack had not compromised any of its communications.


(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman)

Related News

Pic: Hyundai Merchant Marine

HMM Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition”

 Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

GloFouling Crosses 12 Lead Partnerships

 © Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Maersk to Ship Cargo Between UAE and Israel

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

 Rotterdam-based McNetiq launched a new line of magnetic anchors for fall protection when working at height.

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int