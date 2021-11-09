28931 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 9, 2021

Sunstone's Fifth Infinity-class Cruise Ship Launched in China

SunStone Ships announced the successful launch of itts fifth, Infinity-Class Vessel, Ocean Odyssey.

The series is an interesting one as it was started wiith the goal of melding European design and Chinese shipbuilding.

“We are very pleased with the high quality, design solutions and equipment packages," said Niels-Erik Lund, SunStone CEO. "We are looking forward to continuing the relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-Class project.”

The Launching Ceremony of the OCEAN ODYSSEY (CMHI 196-5) took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China. The vessel will sail worldwide year-round expedition cruises for Vantage Travel, Boston.

Infinity class vessels measure 104 x 18m with a 5.1-m draft. They feature a passenger capacity between 130-200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and zero speed stabilizing. 

