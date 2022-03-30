28956 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 30, 2022

ZIM Strikes Deal to Charter Six 5,500 TEU Newbuilds

© StockStudio / AdobeStock

© StockStudio / AdobeStock

Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) on Wednesday announced a new charter transaction with a group of investors initiated by MPC Capital AG, according to which ZIM will charter a total of up to six 5,500 TEU wide beam newbuild vessels for a period of seven years and total charter hire consideration of approximately up to $600 million.

The vessels will be constructed at Korean-based shipyard, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (formerly known as Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co.) and are scheduled to be delivered between May 2023 and February 2024.

