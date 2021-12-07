28935 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 7, 2021

Stena Line to Open New Daily Route to Finland

The Stena Line ferry Urd. Photo courtesy Stena Line

Stena Line plans to enter the Finnish market with a new daily route from Hanko in Finland to Swedish Nynäshamn, a step in the carrier's ambition to strengthen its position in the Baltic Sea. Starting with one ferry in February, the new route will be served with two vessels with daily departures from each port as of May 2022.

”With our new daily route between Hanko and Nynäshamn, we heavily expand and strengthen our position in the Baltic Sea. Growing with our customers, we are investing in the new service to accommodate the increasing demand of our freight customers for seamless transports in the Baltic Sea and beyond. By extending our network to Finland, we further improve and expand the most comprehensive, efficient, and integrated ferry network in northern Europe”, says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line.

The new route between Hanko and Nynäshamn starts on 1 February 2022 and will be served by the vessel Urd three times per week and port. The second vessel, Stena Gothica, will join the route on 1 May 2022. Hanko-Nynäshamn will then be served with daily departures from both ports allowing for smooth loading and unloading during full day port stays.

Dedicated freight RoPax ferries, the vessels Urd and Stena Gothica have a capacity of 1,600 lane meters and 186 passengers. They add up to Stena Line´s latest investments in the expansive Baltic Sea area, including the deployment of two long newly built E-Flexers on the route.

