Subscribe
Search

Second Generation Intelligent Tugs Delivered to Tianjin Port

May 14, 2024

Source: Robert Allan Ltd.
Source: Robert Allan Ltd.

Tianjin Port has held a naming ceremony for its two latest RAmparts 3500 ASD tugs, Jingang Lun 36 and Jingang Lun 37, designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

During a six-day extensive sea trial, Jingang Lun 36 and Jingang Lun 37 completed comprehensive self-control auto navigation tests which included automatic searching, approaching, and accompanying a target vessel at sea.

The tugs were designed and constructed to comply with all applicable rules and regulations of CCS. This is reportedly the first time a ship-handling tug has been equipped with this kind of system and approved by a classification society.

Carried out by the builder Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard, sea trial results showed that both tugs met all the requirements of the design by achieving a bollard pull ahead of 64 tonnes and a speed of 13 knots.

The two tugs are second generation intelligent tugs and are part of the port’s plan to create an intelligent port. The first generation of four tugs with intelligent-ship notation delivered in 2019 were also designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

The fully customized design comes from a decade of cooperation between Robert Allan Ltd. and Tianjin Port. Each of the eight crew members have their own cabin which is arranged to comply with the requirements of ILO MLC 2006. There were also specially designed pilot landing platforms provided to create a safe working environment for pilots. For the convenience of the crew, layouts of deck machinery, and machinery spaces were also designed in a similar way as the other tugs in the fleet with improvements learned from the previous operations.

The main particulars of Jingang Lun 36 and Jingang Lun 37 are:
Length overall: 34.60 meters
Beam, moulded: 11.20 meters
Depth, moulded: 5.22 meters
Tank capacities:
Fuel oil: 60m3
Potable water: 40m3

Technology Shipbuilding Ports Tugs Harbor Towage Autonomous Vessels

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah
Image courtesy Marlink

Marlink Expands Global Service Support Network
Chart courtesy BIMCO

Container Ship Deliveries Hit YTD Record
(Photo: Young Brothers)

Young Brothers Is First in the US to Use Innovative...
Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital

Simulator Project Aims to Improve Fishery Safety
By Maksym Yemelyanov

Russia Reinsurer Backs Firms to get India Marine Insurance...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Soya Bean Exports to Grow 8%, says USDA

Soya Bean Exports to Grow 8%, says USDA

Auramarine Expands in South Korea

Auramarine Expands in South Korea

Vos Steps Down as President of Stolt Tankers

US Tariffs Expected to Cause Supply Chain Disruption

US Tariffs Expected to Cause Supply Chain Disruption

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News