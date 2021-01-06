28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

January 6, 2021

Schulte Group Acquires Rescompany

Schulte Group invests in digital technology for the cruise sector by acquiring software provider Rescompany.
 
Rescompany Systems Ltd. (Resco) is a provider of advanced hospitality software solutions to the cruise industry, and with its integrated ship to shore software systems, was seen as a perfect match to the services offered by Schulte Group member and digital technology company MariApps Marine Solutions (MariApps). Together, the two companies will be able to offer a comprehensive range of maritime solutions and state-of-the-art shipboard and office-based management systems on CLOUD and data analytics to the growing cruise sector.  
 
Resco develops ship to shore software solutions and web applications for the cruise industry, giving cruise operators a 360-degree view of onboard operations and customer interaction. The company’s Customer Relation Management (CRM) and Central Reservation Systems (CRS) cover all aspects of operations, from customer enquiries to complex bookings, payments and sales invoices, to customer campaigns. Resco’s Property Management Systems (PMS) and Point of Sale Systems (POS) enable efficient check-ins and smooth passenger processing onboard cruise vessels of all sizes.  

