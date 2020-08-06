CMA CGM Says Missing Beirut Staff Member Died

Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Thursday that one of its staff who was missing after an explosion that ripped through Beirut port on Tuesday has died.

The French-based company in a statement said that two of its staff in Beirut were seriously injured and many slightly hurt.

It also confirmed that it was setting up a logistics hub in the Lebanese port of Tripoli, like other shipping firms, and was also offering logistical assistance to the authorities.





(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle)