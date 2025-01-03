Subscribe
Search

Wärtsilä makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index Again

January 3, 2025

A Wartsila methanol powered cement carrier. (c) Wartsila
A Wartsila methanol powered cement carrier. (c) Wartsila

Technology group Wärtsilä has been included as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive time.

The company was assessed based on its 2023 performance and was ranked within the top four per cent of its peers in the IEQ Machinery and Electrical Equipment sector with a total score of 62/100. The results were announced on 13 December 2024.

“Receiving this recognition for the ninth time in a row underlines our holistic approach and long-term commitment to sustainability as a company. 

Shaping the decarbonisation of the marine and energy industries through innovation in technology and services is at the heart of our strategy. We are especially happy to see that we performed well in the fields of climate strategy and information security, cybersecurity & system availability,” says Marko Vainikka, Vice President, Public Affairs & Sustainability at Wärtsilä.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones indices are based on S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices evaluate the sustainability performance of the largest companies listed on the Dow Jones Global Total Stock Market Index. Companies are evaluated based on their economic, environmental and social criteria.

Wärtsilä is also included in many other sustainability indices, such as the FTSE4Good Index Series, Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility Index, MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders Index, S&P Europe 350 ESG Index, ECPI ESG Indices, OMX GES Sustainability Finland Index and STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index.

Technology Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Environmental; propulsion Environmental; Fuel Green Ports

Related Logistics News

(c) Angelika Bentin / Adobestock

Green Technology & Alternative Fuel Uptake
ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki (c) ABS

ABS CEO Wiernicki Emphasizes Sustainable Shipping
A rendering of the Saltchuk Escort tug (c) Robert Allan

ESG Cuts Steel for Saltchuck Escort Tugs
The French flagged, 2021-built CMA CGM CONCORDE, an LNG powered containership. (c) Mariusz Adobestock

CMA CGM seeks 2025 Singapore biofuel bunker supply
The FSG-Nobiskrug Press briefing, 12 December 2024 (c) Schellenberg & Kirchberg

Update on Insolvency of FSG-Nobiskrug Shipyard
A view of operations on the Panama Canal (c) Searagen AdobeStock

Panama Canal Battles Ongoing Drought

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

PDVSA 2024 Oil Exports Climb in Choppy Year

PDVSA 2024 Oil Exports Climb in Choppy Year

Green Technology & Alternative Fuel Uptake

Green Technology & Alternative Fuel Uptake

Wärtsilä makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index Again

Wärtsilä makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index Again

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Dense smog shrouds Indian capital, threatening to interrupt flights
Problem in China's shopping paradise as Hainan duty-free spending falls 29%.
A timeline of thought underwater sabotage events in the Baltic Sea