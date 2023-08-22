ZIM to Restructure Oceania Trade Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has announced a restructuring of its existing services to Oceania (CAX, TFX and N2A) in collaboration with MSC.

Danny Hoffman, ZIM EVP Intra-Asia, said: “Our current Oceania services network will be restructured, in cooperation with MSC, to enhance reliability and strengthen our customer offerings. We are embarking on an exciting new phase in our Australia Service, elevating the level of services provided.”

The collaboration with MSC is subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

The following changes are expected to take place in October 2023:

ZAX - Northeast Asia - Australia

ZIM will replace its existing CAX service to new service: Rotation: Pusan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Hong Kong – Yantian – Nansha – Brisbane – Melbourne – Sydney – Brisbane - Pusan

Southeast Asia - Australia and New Zealand

ZIM will replace its existing TFX and N2A service respectively to new services:

ZAO – ZIM Asia Oceania

Rotation Laem Chabang – Singapore – Tanjung Pelapas – Singapore – Jakarta - Brisbane – Sydney – Auckland – Lyttelton – Port Chalmers - Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore - Laem Chabang

ZOX – ZIM Oceania Express

Rotation Singapore – Jakarta – Fremantle – Melbourne – Napier – Tauranga – Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore



