Air Quality Monitors Installed in Greater Victoria Harbor

The Greater Victoria Harbor Authority (GVHA) said it is employing air quality monitors to measure dust, dirt, soot and other pollutants from motorized vehicles or vessels.

Six PurpleAir Air Quality Monitors are located at the cruise terminal, two at Fisherman’s Wharf and two at Victoria International Marina, giving residents the ability to view real-time PM2.5 concentrations for Victoria and also surrounding areas. PM2.5 refers to particles in the air that reduce visibility or cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated. The air quality readings from GVHA monitors consistently report a score of 20 or less – the ideal level for outdoor recreational activity.

“Sustainability in our operations is driven by the GVHA’s guiding principles and continued commitment to the community,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of GVHA. “While shore power remains our top priority and design work is being completed, we are working on a number of other projects to protect our spaces today for the future.”

GVHA has monitored for ambient Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) levels in James Bay since 2011, in partnership with the BC Ministry of Environment and Vancouver Island Health Authority. In 2020, the station was shut down due to the decline in SOx emissions and the James Bay environmental air monitoring station has not had any elevated readings in more than two years.

“We recognize that our properties and operations are part of the Victoria Harbor Bird Sanctuary, the oldest Migratory Bird Sanctuary on the west coast of Canada,” Robertson said. “We’re constantly exploring new technology to make harbor activities greener, including the adoption of electric shuttle buses. Unfortunately, electric buses are still extremely unreliable but as with every setback, we will continue to seek out new technological solutions to advance sustainability initiatives.”