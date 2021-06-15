28883 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 15, 2021

NYK Pushes Forward its "Sail GREEN;" to Build a Dozen LNG-Fueled PCTCs

LNG-fueled PCTC Sakura Leader. Photo courtesy NYK

LNG-fueled PCTC Sakura Leader. Photo courtesy NYK

NYK signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the consecutive building of LNG-fueled PCTCs at Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd. and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. Twelve new ships are planned to be built, six ships each at the two shipyards, for delivery successively from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028.

The dozen ship is in accordance with the PCTC fleet replacement plan to achieve NYK’s environment management target, which is to reduce CO2 emissions per ton-kilometer of transport by 50% by 2050. The use of LNG fuel, in addition to hull modification to improve fuel economy, will contribute to a reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 40% compared to ships using conventional heavy fuel oil.

Through its “Sail GREEN” project, NYK’s Automotive Transportation Headquarters has been promoting the transition of upcoming newly built PCTCs to vessels that are LNG-fueled, and this began with Sakura Leader, which was delivered in October 2020 and was the first LNG-fueled PCTC to be built in Japan.

The company already has firm plans to launch eight LNG-fueled PCTCs by 2024. Including these additional 12 new vessels, NYK’s total number of LNG-fueled PCTCs will increase to 20 by fiscal 2028 through a total investment of about $1.8 billion.

Looking to the future, NYK aims to advance to zero-emission vessels using marine fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia, starting around 2030. At the moment, NYK is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero emission ships can be realized.

Each of the 12 LNG-fueled PCTC newbuild will measure almost 200m and 38m wide, with a car capacity of 6,800 to 7,000.

Related News

Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

 © Spiroview / Adobe Stock

The Disappearance of the Service Contract in Ocean Shipping and Resurgence of Ocean Tramp Practices

 The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Deckhands

● Kitsap Transit ● Bremerton, Washington, United States

FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

● AL SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UAE

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member I

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Ferry Captain

● Placida, FL, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int