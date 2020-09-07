GE's Propulsion Package for Dutch Navy's New Combat Support Ship

Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS) has ordered energy management and electric propulsion package from GE’s Power Conversion for the new Combat Support Ship (CSS) being built for the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The CSS ordered by the Dutch government in December 2019 will be 180 meters in length, will accommodate a 75-persons basic crew, with capacity for an additional 85 persons on-board.

GE’s will deliver main switchboards for the ship distribution system, with two shore connection cubicles, the main electric propulsion system with two shaft lines of 7.9 MW each, as well as the associated power management and remote-control systems. The ship’s Energy Management System, which controls power generation and distribution systems, also supplied by GE, will ensure the availability of electrical power in the ship network.

"One of the customer’s key concerns is underwater radiated noise, meaning strict noise and vibration levels are imposed on the propulsion systems. Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) voltage source inverters feed robust, high-torque density induction motors, allowing high-performance through the modern and optimized propulsion system," GE said.

GE said Monday its electric propulsion technology was selected for its low noise signature, high level of reliability, and "commonality" with the Joint Support Ship (HNLMS Karel Doorman).

"By utilizing an existing vessel design, that one of the Joint Support Ship (JSS) already in operation with the Royal Netherlands Navy, GE and DSNS will be able to deliver the ship in June 2024," GE said.

The CSS will be built by Damen in Romania, after which the ship’s combat management system – amongst others – will be installed in Den Helder, Netherlands. The engineering of the vessel will largely take place in the Netherlands, with a large number of systems and components being delivered by Dutch suppliers.

Once built, the CSS vessel will supplement the existing JSS, HNLMS Karel Doorman. The CSS vessel will have capacity for two helicopters and up to twenty-five containers, it will be able to support longer maritime operations, both nationally and internationally.