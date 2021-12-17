28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 17, 2021

Pritchard Hired as Port of Seattle Commission Chief of Staff

Aaron Pritchard (Photo: Port od Seattle)

Aaron Pritchard (Photo: Port od Seattle)

Aaron Pritchard has been hired as Chief of Staff for the Port of Seattle Commission, the port’s five-member elected body. Pritchard brings over two decades of government experience to the position, including a prior role as interim commission chief of staff, along with years of congressional and legal work in Washington DC, Washington state, and the city of Seattle.

“I’m delighted to announce that Aaron Pritchard has been hired to be chief of staff for the Seattle Port Commission,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Fred Felleman. “Aaron brings a wealth of experience and insights to this position.  All commissioners were unanimous in our strong belief that he will continue to serve the commission with distinction and a steady hand in his expanded capacity as we continue to chart these uncertain times.”

Pritchard holds a B.A. from Western Washington University in Writing, Politics, and Social Change and is a graduate of Seattle University Law School. 

Related News

Photo courtesy Intellian

Intellian, Inmarsat Launch New FleetBroadband Terminals

 (Photo: Carnival Corporation)

Carnival Opens New Dubai Cruise Terminal

 © Idanupong / Adobe Stock

Shipping Costs: Another Danger for Inflation-watchers to Navigate

 HPA supervises planning and construction of shore-based power facilities at the Burchardkai, Tollerort and Eurogate container terminals, as well as Steinwerder and HafenCity cruise terminals. (Photo: Hamburg Port Authority)

Port of Hamburg Building New Shore Power Facilities

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Boatswain

● Galveston, TX, United States

Quality Assurance Inspector

● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd / 3rd Officers

● United Kingdom

2nd Officer

● Ukraine

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int