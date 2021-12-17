Pritchard Hired as Port of Seattle Commission Chief of Staff

Aaron Pritchard has been hired as Chief of Staff for the Port of Seattle Commission, the port’s five-member elected body. Pritchard brings over two decades of government experience to the position, including a prior role as interim commission chief of staff, along with years of congressional and legal work in Washington DC, Washington state, and the city of Seattle.

“I’m delighted to announce that Aaron Pritchard has been hired to be chief of staff for the Seattle Port Commission,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Fred Felleman. “Aaron brings a wealth of experience and insights to this position. All commissioners were unanimous in our strong belief that he will continue to serve the commission with distinction and a steady hand in his expanded capacity as we continue to chart these uncertain times.”

Pritchard holds a B.A. from Western Washington University in Writing, Politics, and Social Change and is a graduate of Seattle University Law School.