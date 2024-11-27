PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session

The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) will meet for its 109th session at IMO Headquarters in London (in-person with hybrid participation) from 2 to 6 December 2024.

The meeting will be chaired by Mrs. Mayte Medina of the United States, supported by Vice-Chair, Capt. Theofilos Mozas of Greece.

The MSC deals with all matters related to maritime safety and maritime security which fall within the scope of IMO, including autonomous vessels, safety of alternative fuels and technologies, piracy and armed robbery against ships, cyber security and e-navigation and many others.

MSC 109 highlights to include:

• Amendments to IGC and IGF Codes

• Goal-based new ship construction standards

• Development of a Code to regulate autonomous ships

• Development of a safety regulatory framework to support the reduction of GHG emissions from ships using new technologies and alternative fuels

• Cyber risk management

• Measures to enhance maritime security

• Piracy and armed robbery updates

Additionally, these meetings will address:

1. Amendments to mandatory IGC and IGF Codes

2. Goal-based new ship construction standards

3. Development of a Code for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS)

4. Development of a safety regulatory framework to support the reduction of GHG emissions from ships using new technologies & alternative fuels

5. Cyber risk management

6. Measures to enhance maritime security

7. Piracy and armed robbery against ships

8. Revised guidelines for formal safety assessment (FSA)

9. Reports of Sub-Committees

10. Domestic ferry safety

11. Matters related to the International Safety Management Code





source: IMO