28802 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 21, 2020

Port of Rotterdam: Freight Volumes Improve in 3Q after Pandemic Slump

Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Freight volumes in the Port of Rotterdam improved in the third quarter after the deep slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of the year, Europe's largest sea port said on Wednesday.

Throughput of agribulk, iron ore, biomass and goods transported by trucks on ferries showed a marked improvement at the end of the third quarter, the port said, while the number of containers that arrived in Rotterdam also increased.

"Many segments showed a marked improvement in their throughput volumes in comparison with the second quarter", the port authority said.

Overall, however, throughput in the first nine months of the year was 8.8% lower than a year earlier, at 322.3 million tonnes.

The port in April had warned that traffic could fall 20% this year due to the pandemic.

"It is still too early to determine whether we have left the worst behind us in economic terms", port CEO Allard Castelein said.

"Nevertheless, I am heartened by the revival of international trade flows and the resilience of our economy."

Throughput of crude oil dropped 8% in the first nine months of the year, while the volumes of iron ore and coal declined by around 30%.

The number of containers handled by Rotterdam was 2% lower in the January to September period than the year before. 


(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams)

Related News

The Author: Matt McDonald is the director of off-road business development at the Propane Education &amp; Research Council.

Port Technology: 3 Ways Propane Equipment Boosts Productivity, Bottom Line

 Photo: JSC Shipyard Yantar

Russian Navy Gets Admiral Makarov Frigate

 Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

 © Carabay / Adobe Stock

IMO Head Urges Governments to Resolve Crew Change Crisis

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

President, Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int