Port of Oakland Appoints Two as Acting Directors

The Port of Oakland appointed two acting directors, replacing retired Port leaders. Colleen Liang was appointed Acting Director of the Environmental Programs and Planning (EP&P) division and Dorin Tiutin was appointed Acting Director of the Commercial Real Estate division. Both are long-time employees of the Port.

Colleen Liang assumes the role of Acting Director of EP&P on the heels of the retirement of long-time EP&P Director Richard Sinkoff. Prior to her appointment, Liang served as Environmental Supervisor since 2017.

During her 23 years at the Port, Colleen Liang has held a variety of positions. Liang has been responsible for managing environmental compliance, hazardous waste and materials management, and planning and permitting programs throughout the Port’s divisions. She has led and supported a variety of sustainability projects and programs at Oakland International Airport (OAK) and the Oakland Seaport. This includes obtaining certification under the Airport Council International’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program, committing OAK to a carbon reduction program.

"I am excited to take on this new leadership role to oversee the Port's environmental stewardship," said Ms. Liang. "I am dedicated to continuing former Director Sinkoff's extraordinary legacy and moving the port forward on its commitment to getting to zero emissions."

Tiutin takes the reins from now-retired Director of Commercial Real Estate Pam Kershaw. Tiutin, a 25-year veteran in the commercial real estate industry, came to the Port of Oakland in 2002. He has served as the Port's Commercial Real Estate Manager for the last 15 years.

In his new role, Tiutin will be responsible for oversight of approximately 840 acres of Port-owned property, including managing a diverse portfolio of roughly one-hundred tenant agreements, ranging from hotels, retail outlets, restaurants, offices, parking facilities, industrial uses, and parks.

"The land within the Port’s jurisdiction comprises a significant portion of the Oakland shoreline,” said Mr. Tiutin. “I look forward to the opportunity to manage and maximize utility for the Port’s commercial real estate portfolio. One of the highlights of this position is knowing that the work we do serves the public good by supporting thousands of local jobs and the economy on Port property.”