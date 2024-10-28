Port of Long Beach Awarded $2.6 Million Federal Security Grant

The Port of Long Beach has been awarded more than $2.6 million by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to protect critical infrastructure and ensure the safe movement of trade at the nation’s second-busiest seaport.

As the nation’s third-largest recipient of the agency’s Port Security Grant Program, the Port of Long Beach will invest the funding into strengthening cybersecurity, improving drone detection capabilities and upgrading network infrastructure that supports the efficient flow of cargo.

The Department of Homeland Security also awarded $4.2 million to six terminals within the Port of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department’s Port Police Division and the Long Beach Fire Department.

“These investments are vital in safeguarding our port’s operations and ensuring the secure movement of trade,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “This grant underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency at one of the nation’s busiest seaports.”

“We thank the Department of Homeland Security for driving innovative security practices and heightening the Port’s ability to protect the people and the infrastructure responsible for moving cargo valued at more than $200 billion annually,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “This grant will bolster the Port’s existing security systems and enhance the resiliency of our operations in the event of an emergency.”

“This grant will elevate our ability to protect the harbor with state-of-the-art technology and secure the livelihoods of more than 2.6 million people whose jobs depend on Port operations,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal. “We are grateful for this federal funding to strengthen this critical gateway for trans-Pacific trade.”

“The Port of Long Beach is essential to our economy, serving as one of the country’s busiest hubs for trade and commerce,” said Sen. Alex Padilla. “This crucial investment in port security from FEMA will strengthen our port infrastructure, while protecting jobs and safeguarding our supply chains and national security.”

“We’re very excited the Port of Long Beach was able to secure such critical new funding through the Port Security Grant Program, which will improve our port’s security and protect our communities,” said Rep. Robert Garcia. “As the top economic driver in our community, I will always make sure our Port has the necessary resources to be safe, sustainable, and green, with the most up-to-date technology. I was proud to advocate for the funding of this program in Congress, and I want to thank FEMA for making this grant money available in order to improve our port-wide risk management activities.”