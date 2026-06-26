Subscribe
Search

Port Houston Records Best Monthly Container Volume Since Summer 2025

June 26, 2026

© Port Houston
© Port Houston

Activity along the Houston Ship Channel continues to strengthen America’s energy competitiveness and Port Houston’s public terminals record best monthly container volumes since last summer.

Key Takeaways

  • Strong demand for U.S. energy products drove export growth through the Houston Ship Channel region, with crude oil export tonnage increasing 35% and refined product export tonnage increasing 29% through April.
  • In May, Port Houston’s container terminals recorded their largest monthly volumes since July 2025. Loaded imports at the container terminals also reached their highest monthly volume since July 2025, signaling continued cargo demand.
  • Steel import volumes reached their highest monthly level since August 2025, potentially signaling improving activity despite remaining below prior-year levels.

© Port Houston

USA Container Shipping Port Terminal

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Eugene

Fertilizer Exports Ramp Up Through Strait of Hormuz
Copyright Wilding/AdobeStock

OpED: A Canadian Toll on U.S. Commerce
Shadi Albert. © HDI Global

HDI Global Reorganizes US Operations, Welcomes New CEO
© U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

188 Merchant Marine, Military Officers Graduate from USMMA
© Port Everglades

Port Everglades Contributes $48.3b in Economic Impact,...
© Creativa Images / Adobe Stock

MPA and MSC to Advance Sustainable and Digital Development

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

Sponsored

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Logistics News

BIMCO, ICS Report Warns of Possible Shortage of STCW Certified Officers

BIMCO, ICS Report Warns of Possible Shortage of STCW Certified Officers

France to Export Four Barley Cargoes to China

France to Export Four Barley Cargoes to China

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Ammonia Fuel Handling System

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Ammonia Fuel Handling System

Cavotec Inks Southern California Shore Power Order

Cavotec Inks Southern California Shore Power Order

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Iraq asks for a review of quotas as OPEC restores production allocations
Fertilizer shipments start leaving through the Hormuz Strait
Norway's oil and gas production could drop by 12,000 boepd due to lockout, strike next week