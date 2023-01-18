Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

General Oceans appointed Omer Poroy as CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems, Inc.; one of its four operating companies. Poroy brings more than 25 years of experience in the ocean technology space, including sensors, robotics, autonomy, and the interplay of multi-domain maritime systems.

Jesse Rodocker, founder of Strategic Robotic Systems said “Omer’s addition to our leadership team enhances our ability to scale this business and diversify into new application areas; we’re happy to welcome him on board as we enter our next stage of growth.”

During his tenure at General Dynamics Mission Systems, Poroy led enterprise-level strategy and business development initiatives through various campaigns encompassing Undersea Warfare, Maritime Autonomy and Distributed Maritime Operations. Prior to General Dynamics, he held various positions at Bluefin Robotics and Teledyne Technologies.

Poroy received his MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management, and holds Ocean Engineering degrees from Florida Institute of Technology.