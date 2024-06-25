Petition Against Re-Starting Live Export Reaches NZ Parliament

A petition signed by over 50,000 people has been accepted by New Zealand MP Damian O’Connor.

O’Connor is the former agriculture minister who led the establishment of the ban in April last year, while still in government.

The current government has indicated that it would bring back live exports if stock were shipped on custom-built vessels, which it claims would be better for the animals and safer for the crew.

The petition was led by John Hellstrom (retired veterinarian, past Chief Veterinary Officer of MAF (now MPI), past Chair of the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee), supported by advocacy groups such as SAFE, SPCA, HUHA, VAWA, Animals Aotearoa, World Animal Protection and Animal Policy International.

“Much of our international trade relies on us maintaining good animal welfare standards. For example, the UK and EU Free Trade Agreements include animal welfare provisions. Restarting live exports could put these agreements and the huge benefit they bring to New Zealand at risk,” O’Connor said.

“Before Labour banned the practice, live exports by sea represented just 0.32% of primary sector export revenue. We have to protect New Zealand livestock and the international reputation of our annual $55 billion primary export industry.”

Labour animal welfare spokesperson Rachel Boyack highlighted the tragedy of the Gulf Livestock 1 which capsized in 2020 leaving 41 crew and 6,000 cattle missing.

“The world is changing. Other countries like the UK and Australia have followed New Zealand’s lead and moved to ban live exports. Reinstating this practice will take New Zealand backwards,” said Boyack.

A recent SPCA survey found 61% of New Zealanders do not support the reinstatement of live exports.



