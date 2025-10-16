Subscribe
Peninsula, the University of Gibraltar Launch Education and Professional Development Facility

October 16, 2025

Building on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Peninsula and the University of Gibraltar earlier this year, the two organizations have taken their collaboration to the next level with the creation of the Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite, a high-tech facility, funded by Peninsula, set to support cadet education and professional development.

This investment not only fulfills mandatory UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) training requirements but positions Gibraltar as a rising global hub for maritime excellence. 

Supporting the University’s broader vision of establishing a world-class Maritime Simulation Centre, it will also help expand the reach of its BSc (Hons) Maritime Science and Cadetship program. The new suite will provide mandatory simulation training required by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), enabling cadets to progress toward their Certificate of Competence as Officers of the Watch.

The facility will feature a Part Task Navigational Bridge Simulator, fully compliant with the MCA’s updated sea-time equivalency requirements. It will support multi-language instruction (English, Spanish, French) and offer tailored training modules for Peninsula officers and crew, including LNG bunkering scenarios and other complex operations.

Using technology from Wärtsilä, the suite will be the only facility of its kind in the region.

The Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite is committed to:

  • Supporting excellence in education aligned with industry needs
  • Enhancing Gibraltar’s status as a maritime training hub
  • Developing research and training capacity for the future of maritime operations
