Subscribe
Search

Pembrokeshire College: Curriculum Development Manager Recognized for Contributions

May 9, 2025

Hayley Williams, Curriculum Development Manager at Pembrokeshire College, has been recognized for her contribution to Wales’ marine energy sector. Credit: Pembrokeshire College
Hayley Williams, Curriculum Development Manager at Pembrokeshire College, has been recognized for her contribution to Wales’ marine energy sector. Credit: Pembrokeshire College

Hayley Williams, Curriculum Development Manager at Pembrokeshire College, has been recognized for her contribution to Wales’ marine energy sector.

Ms Williams was announced as the recipient of the second ever ‘Ysbryd Y Môr’ award at the annual Marine Energy Wales conference in Cardiff.

‘Ysbryd Y Môr’ meaning ‘Spirit of the Sea’ is an award established by Marine Energy Wales to celebrate individuals or entities whose passion, commitment and vision have been a driving force behind the growth and success of Wales’ marine energy sector.

Accepting her award at the Marine Energy Wales networking dinner at the Parkgate Hotel, Hayley thanked MEW for the acknowledgement.

After a stint in advertising in London, Hayley brought her skills, strategy, and creativity back to Wales. She moved into education, first in marketing and recruitment, but quickly realized there was an even bigger opportunity in curriculum development—to shape not just who was coming through the doors, but what they were walking into.

During her time at Pembrokeshire College, she has been instrumental in launching Destination Renewables, a two-year program connecting 16-18 year olds with Wales’ green energy sector, and developing the Maritime Pre-Cadetship, opening blue career pathways with real-world exposure.

Most recently, she created the SPARC Alliance, designed to tackle the gender gap in STEM and energy. 

In its first year, 172 female learners signed up for SPARC, and more than 880 students engaged across seven secondary schools in Pembrokeshire. Students gained real-world exposure, from engineering and construction to renewable energy careers, and pathways many had never considered before.

Education/Training Awards Education People And Company News

Related Logistics News

© Zenstratus / Adobe Stock

US Waters Down China Ship Fee Plans, COSCO Remains...
Three shipping and ship-management companies within the NYK Group will merge. Credit: Adobe Stock/piter2121

NYK Group: Three Companies to Merge
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

US Targets China Oil Storage Terminal in Iran-Related...
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

Fincantieri, Accenture Launch JV for Cruise, Defense and...
© unikyluckk / Adobe Stock

Trump to Push Allies to Conform to Chinese Vessel Fee...
The Port of Albany has issued a Request For Expressions of Interest (RFEI) to assess market interest and commercial potential for the Port of Albany’s Beacon Island expansion site. Credit: Adobe Stock/Carol Bell Photo

Port of Albany Releases RFEI for Beacon Island Expansion...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Panama Canal Administrator Outlines the Waterway’s Evolving Role in Global Trade

Panama Canal Administrator Outlines the Waterway’s Evolving Role in Global Trade

Pembrokeshire College: Curriculum Development Manager Recognized for Contributions

Pembrokeshire College: Curriculum Development Manager Recognized for Contributions

USTR Port Fees Contrasted With Supply Growth Sound the Alarm for Car Carriers in 2026/27

USTR Port Fees Contrasted With Supply Growth Sound the Alarm for Car Carriers in 2026/27

Aptamus Picks Aker Solutions’ Entr for LCO2 Terminal Engineering

Aptamus Picks Aker Solutions’ Entr for LCO2 Terminal Engineering

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Divers die in the initial operations to recover Lynch’s yacht
Indonesia coal exports post rare decline so far in 2025: Maguire
Mitsubishi Heavy expects 10% profit growth in this year due to strong defense demand