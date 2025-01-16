IMO Outlines 2025 Priorities

Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has highlighted several areas high on the agenda of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as it embarks on a busy work schedule for 2025.

Speaking at a news conference on 14 January 2025, Mr. Dominguez said that IMO’s 176 Member States continue to work together to find solutions to global challenges impacting the maritime sector.

Dark fleet

He addressed rising concerns with the “dark fleet” or “shadow fleet” evading compliance with safety or environmental regulations, avoiding insurance costs or engaging in other illegal activities.

Mr. Dominguez said: “Sub-standard shipping has been on IMO’s agenda for many years. Not a single ship that does not meet the required IMO standards should be operating out there. That’s why we are ramping up the way that we provide technical cooperation and capacity-building to Member States [to effectively enforce IMO regulations].”

While IMO does not impose sanctions, it follows sanctions set by the UN Security Council.

The Secretary-General called on all Member States to carry out their obligations as Parties to IMO instruments, in line with the resolution adopted by the IMO Assembly in December 2023. The issue will be discussed further at the upcoming session of the IMO’s Legal Committee (24 to 28 March 2025).

Red Sea region

IMO has confirmed reports of at least 69 attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea area, occurring between November 2023 and November 2024. None have been reported to IMO since November 2024. These illegal and unjustifiable attacks have resulted in widespread impacts on the industry and global economy.

The Secretary-General said that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the MV Galaxy Leader and its 25-person crew, who remain detained since the ship was taken hostage in November 2023.

As his first mission of the year, the Secretary-General will be in Egypt next week to open the IMO Regional Presence Office in Alexandria, to coordinate technical assistance in the region to support maritime safety, security and environmental protection.

Shipping decarbonization

The Secretary-General provided an update on ongoing negotiations towards a new set of binding regulations aimed at cutting the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships and achieving net-zero shipping by or around 2050.

These measures include a global marine fuel standard and a global pricing mechanism for GHG emissions from ships. These are expected to be adopted during an extraordinary session of the Maritime Environment Protection Committee scheduled from 13 to 17 October 2025.

“We remain on track and we continue to make progress,” said Mr. Dominguez.

Other key issues

The session covered a range of topics, including seafarer abandonment and criminalization, ocean protection, ship recycling and diversity in the maritime sector.