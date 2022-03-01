IRI Opens New Offices in Vancouver and Qingdao

Expanding to strengthen support in Asia, International Registries, Inc. and its affiliates (IRI) opened offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and Qingdao, China today. This is the first Canadian office of IRI and the 11th office in Asia. The opening of the Vancouver office expands on the historical and powerful link between Vancouver and China, while Qingdao opens to facilitate inspections and client services in Northern China. Both offices will serve Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) corporate and maritime clients. Annie Ng, Head of Asia and Managing Director, Vancouver Office will remain Head of Asia and reposition to lead from Vancouver.

“Vancouver is an important cultural and trading link between North America and Asia, and many RMI owners have a growing presence in Vancouver,” said IRI President Bill Gallagher. “The Registry has always looked to support owners and operators where they need us, when they need us. With trade, inspections, and port traffic increasing between Asia and North America, we want to make sure we have the resources in place to support our owners and operators as they grow.”

The increase in traffic, trade, and commercial activity between Asia and North America has been noticed on both sides of the Pacific.

“The number of flag State inspections in Canada has increased in the last two years, and Northern China has several busy ports that RMI vessels regularly trade with,” noted Annie Ng, a graduate of the University of British Columbia who spent the last two decades expanding IRI’s capacity in Asia. “Providing inspections via our Qingdao office offers our clients increased accessibility and convenience, as does our ability to meet face-to-face with clients in Vancouver.”

Captain Ming Chen, IRI’s Country Head – China, and based in Dalian, welcomes the new office openings in Vancouver and Qingdao. “The RMI Registry continues to grow throughout Asia. Additional local and regional capabilities will support Asian owners and operators as well as international owners trading in Asia and beyond.”