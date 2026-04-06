Nikkiso Partners Exion Asia to Launch Southeast Asia Marine Hub

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has entered into a strategic service partnership with Exion Asia to establish its first marine hub in Southeast Asia, aimed at supporting growing demand for cryogenic equipment services.

Under the agreement, Singapore will serve as Nikkiso’s Southeast Asia Marine Hub, providing regional support for cryogenic pumps and related equipment used on marine vessels.

The partnership leverages Exion Asia’s network of 17 workshops across Southeast Asia, including three major facilities in Singapore, as well as additional operations in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Nikkiso said the hub will support services including dry-docking maintenance, equipment upgrades, exchange programs and emergency response, as part of its global strategy to develop five marine hubs worldwide.

The company added that demand for specialized aftermarket services is increasing as the marine sector shifts toward lower-carbon fuels, particularly for LNG carriers and other vessels using cryogenic systems.

“Singapore is a major global hub for the marine industry, and partnering with Exion Asia strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia. With more than 1,400 cryogenic pumps installed on vessels worldwide, this partnership supports our ability to deliver consistent, world-class service across the region,” said Sean Fanniff, President of Nikkiso CE&IG’s Cryogenic Services Business Unit.

“We are proud to partner with Nikkiso CE&IG Group to support the growing demand for cryogenic equipment services in the marine sector.”

“By combining Nikkiso’s cryogenic technology expertise with Exion Asia’s regional service infrastructure and field support capabilities, we can provide faster, reliable support to fleet operators across Southeast Asia,” added Eugene Yap, Group Deputy Managing Director of Exion Asia.

Nikkiso said the initiative forms part of its broader plan to establish marine hubs across Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States and China.