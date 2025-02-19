AST Networks Sets Industry Benchmark with CIRM Self-Certification

AST Networks has achieved self-certification with the CIRM Code of Practice for Service Providers, joining a select group of leading companies within the marine electronics sector. With this self-certification, AST Networks becomes one of the early adopters of this vital industry initiative, marking a commitment to the highest standards of service, quality, and customer satisfaction.

The CIRM Code of Practice for Service Providers, developed by the Comité International Radio-Maritime (CIRM), sets rigorous benchmarks for companies involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of marine electronic equipment and systems on vessels. By adhering to the CIRM code, AST Networks ensures its customers receive the highest level of service, executed with precision, reliability, and full transparency. This certification aligns with AST Networks' ongoing mission to provide innovative solutions whilst maintaining a trustworthy and accountable framework.

AST Networks is a leading provider of advanced satellite communications, marine electronics, and digital solutions for the maritime industry. As the digital transformation of the marine sector continues, AST Networks offers a wide range of services designed to meet the complex needs of modern vessels. From satellite communication systems that keep vessels connected across global waters to the installation and maintenance of bridge systems and other essential marine electronics, AST Networks is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and support for the complete digital ship of today and tomorrow.

The company’s expertise spans the full spectrum of maritime technology, ensuring that all digital infrastructure aboard vessels is reliable, secure, and future-ready. With an experienced team dedicated to providing the best in installation, maintenance, and 24/7 support, AST Networks plays a critical role in helping vessel owners and operators stay ahead of evolving industry standards and regulations, including those outlined by the CIRM Code of Practice.