NAWE Urges Quick Confirmation of Sean Duffy to Lead DoT

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE), the leading organization representing U.S. marine terminal operators and stevedores, has expressed its support for the confirmation of Sean Duffy as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

In a letter sent to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), NAWE emphasized the importance of experienced leadership at DOT to ensure the vitality and efficiency of the nation’s transportation infrastructure.



“Mr. Duffy’s extensive experience in public service, coupled with his deep understanding of the complexities of multimodal transportation systems, uniquely positions him to lead the DOT at this pivotal moment. His demonstrated commitment to fostering collaboration among government, industry, and labor stakeholders aligns closely with NAWE’s mission of promoting safety, efficiency, and sustainability within the U.S. maritime sector,” said NAWE President Carl Bentzel.



NAWE highlighted Mr. Duffy’s focus on addressing supply chain challenges, enhancing port infrastructure, and advancing innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency across all transportation modes. “As the U.S. faces increasing global competition and navigates the challenges of modernizing aging infrastructure, Mr. Duffy’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that our transportation systems remain resilient and competitive,” Bentzel added.



NAWE urged the Senate to prioritize Mr. Duffy’s confirmation process, stating, “A quick and efficient confirmation process for Mr. Duffy is in the best interest of the American people and the economy.”



NAWE reaffirmed its commitment to working with Mr. Duffy and the DOT to strengthen the nation’s maritime and transportation industries, which are vital to the U.S. economy.