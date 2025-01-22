Subscribe
Search

NAWE Urges Quick Confirmation of Sean Duffy to Lead DoT

January 22, 2025

NAWE President Carl Bentzel (c) NAWE
NAWE President Carl Bentzel (c) NAWE

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE), the leading organization representing U.S. marine terminal operators and stevedores, has expressed its support for the confirmation of Sean Duffy as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

In a letter sent to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), NAWE emphasized the importance of experienced leadership at DOT to ensure the vitality and efficiency of the nation’s transportation infrastructure.
 
“Mr. Duffy’s extensive experience in public service, coupled with his deep understanding of the complexities of multimodal transportation systems, uniquely positions him to lead the DOT at this pivotal moment. His demonstrated commitment to fostering collaboration among government, industry, and labor stakeholders aligns closely with NAWE’s mission of promoting safety, efficiency, and sustainability within the U.S. maritime sector,” said NAWE President Carl Bentzel.
 
NAWE highlighted Mr. Duffy’s focus on addressing supply chain challenges, enhancing port infrastructure, and advancing innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency across all transportation modes. “As the U.S. faces increasing global competition and navigates the challenges of modernizing aging infrastructure, Mr. Duffy’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that our transportation systems remain resilient and competitive,” Bentzel added.
 
NAWE urged the Senate to prioritize Mr. Duffy’s confirmation process, stating, “A quick and efficient confirmation process for Mr. Duffy is in the best interest of the American people and the economy.”
 
NAWE reaffirmed its commitment to working with Mr. Duffy and the DOT to strengthen the nation’s maritime and transportation industries, which are vital to the U.S. economy.

Logistics Government & Regulations

Related Logistics News

Louis Sola Designated FMC Chairman
The LPD-30 Christening and Bottle-Breaking ceremony on January 11 2025. (c) HII

HII Christens Amphibious Vessel Harrisburg (LPD 30)
Tagos 25 (c) Fairbanks Morse

Fairbanks Morse wins POs from Austal USA
©VanderWolf Images/AdobeStock

Israel Bombs Houthi-controlled Power Station, Ports

Germany Secures Drifting Tanker off Baltic Coast
©wetzkaz/AdobeStock

NRF: Import Cargo to Remain Elevated in January

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Nigerian Terminal Purchases New Mobile Cranes

Nigerian Terminal Purchases New Mobile Cranes

Baltic Index sags as all vessel sectors disappoint

Baltic Index sags as all vessel sectors disappoint

Texas ports begin resuming operations after winter storm

Texas ports begin resuming operations after winter storm

Lyondell to begin closure of Houston Refinery this weekend

Lyondell to begin closure of Houston Refinery this weekend

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Brazil's first power auction for batteries might cause $450 million in investments
UK-based Lloyd's Register apologises for its historic role in slavery
United States extends remark due date on Biden-era LNG research study to protect approvals