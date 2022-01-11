Nautilus Labs Opens London Offiice, Taps Wilhelmsson as CCO

Nautilus Labs is expanding to the United Kingdom, opening an office in London to be led by Jan Wilhelmsson, an experienced shipping executive and Nautilus Labs' new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Wilhelmsson has more than 30 years of diverse shipping industry experience. Prior to Nautilus, as a former Master Mariner, he moved into commercially operating institutional-sized fleets before focusing on digital transformation and fuel efficiency on the tech supplier side as well as the carrier side.

"In the years ahead we will see the shipping industry go through massive changes driven by new regulations on emission reductions," said Wilhelmsson "I’m excited to join Nautilus, as I strongly believe the use of data and artificial intelligence is integral for gradually decarbonizing the shipping industry. Having previously commercially operated fleets myself, I know that sustainability and profitability have to go hand in hand."