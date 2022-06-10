US Names New Members to Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this week announced the appointment of 25 new members to the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee (MTSNAC). The MTSNAC Charter will advise the Secretary, through the Maritime Administration (MARAD) Administrator, on ways to identify and address impediments hindering the effective use of short sea transportation.

The MTSNAC’s counsel comes as the Biden-Harris Administration takes aim at tackling inflation and reducing the cost of goods in the country, and amid the implementation of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Our maritime industry plays a central role in our supply chains and our economic strength as a nation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These new members will help us deliver the maritime investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, fighting inflation and reducing delays for the American people.”

The MTSNAC comprises leaders from commercial transportation firms, trade associations, state and local public entities, labor organizations, academic, and environmental groups that advise the Secretary on policies to ensure that the U.S. marine transportation system can respond to continual increases in trade.

The MTSNAC will ultimately comprise 22 members from public and private entities and 5 senior federal employees from various agencies whose purpose is to guide the Secretary of Transportation on matters relating to U.S. maritime transportation, its integration with other segments of the transportation system, and the viability of the U.S. Merchant Marine.

“The diverse and inclusive perspectives of these leaders will truly make a difference in the maritime industry,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “We look forward to the energy they will bring to help tackle the urgent challenges business, labor, and federal and state governments face addressing bottlenecks at ports and speeding the movement of people and goods.”

The Transport Department said it strives to select dynamic individuals with in-depth knowledge of their respective industries or government sectors. Members are nominated through a full and open process published in the Federal Register. The final two members will be appointed at a later date.

The new members are:

Russell Adise, U.S. Department of Commerce Aimee Andres Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals, Inc. Cheryl Ball, Missouri Department of Transportation Lauren Beagen, Roger Williams University Lisa Burley, U.S. Customs and Border Protection David Cicalese, International Longshoremen's Association Brian Clark, North Carolina Ports Authority Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach James Dillman, Gateway Termina Berit Eriksson, Sailors' Union of the Pacific Roger Guenther, Port Houston Craig Johnson, Flagship Management, LLC Brian Jones, Nucor Corporation David Libatique, Port of Los Angeles Mike Moltzen, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Pat Mutschler, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Stephen Spoljaric, Bechtel Erik Stromberg Lamar University, Center for Port Management Shelly Sugarman, U.S. Coast Guard Jack Sullivan, Matson Navigation, Inc. Augustine Tellez, Seafarers International Union of North America Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Port of Milwaukee Penny Traina, Columbiana County Port Authority Tom Wetherald, Global Dynamics – NASSCO Robert Wellner, Liberty Global Logistics, LLC

Robert Wellner and David Libatique will serve as Chair and Vice-Chair respectively.