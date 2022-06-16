Mergers & Acquisitions: Alfa Laval Inks Deal to Acquire Scanjet

Alfa Laval signed an agreement to acquire marine tank cleaning equipment supplier Scanjet.

Scanjet has expanded from fixed and portable tank cleaning equipment into intelligent tank management, and its solutions and organization will become part of Alfa Laval per an agreement signed on 16 June 2022.

“Scanjet is a tank cleaning innovator with exciting developments in the pipeline,” says Alfa Laval’s Peter Nielsen, President of Marine Separation & Heat Transfer, whose business unit will receive the acquisition. “For tanker owners and many other marine customers, there will be valuable synergies when Scanjet solutions enter the Alfa Laval portfolio.”

Scanjet’s technology will complete a portfolio for every cargo tank need, joining Framo submersible cargo pumps, Smit inert gas systems and other Alfa Laval solutions. In addition to tank cleaning equipment, Scanjet’s offering comprises the unique ITAMA system for intelligent tank management. The ITAMA system integrates key aspects of tank maintenance, from tank cleaning to real-time monitoring of tank level, temperature and pressure.

Like Alfa Laval, Scanjet is headquartered in Sweden and has a global presence. The company has manufacturing in Sweden, Poland and Indonesia, with additional assembly sites in Norway and the UK.