Medcenter Container Terminal Orders 12 Straddle Carriers from Kalmar

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order of 12 diesel-electric straddle carriers from Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT) in Italy.

Located in the southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro, MCT, owned and operated by Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), is a mega port able to handle the largest container vessels deployed on Asia-Mediterranean routes.

The terminal has handled more than 56 million TEUs since it opened in September 1995. In January 2020, Kalmar delivered the 200th Kalmar straddle carrier to the terminal.

Antonio Testi, General Manager, MCT: “Kalmar straddle carriers form the backbone of our operations at Gioia Tauro, so it was only natural to continue this highly successful partnership when considering the options for renewing our equipment fleet. Kalmar machines are known for their excellent reliability and flexibility, and we are pleased with their strong and experienced local maintenance support.”

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “We are very proud of the fruitful collaboration and long-lasting partnership we have built together with MCT. The foundation for our excellent relationship with MCT is the reliability of the equipment combined with high-quality local support that helps MCT achieve their productivity goals.”

Credit: Kalmar