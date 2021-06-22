28885 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

June 22, 2021

Mathiesen Joins VIKAND

Agnes Mathiesen (Photo: VIKAND Solutions)

Maritime medical operations and public health provider VIKAND Solutions announced the appointment of Agnes Mathiesen as Healthcare Solutions Integrator of VIKAND Direct for commercial shipping, effective immediately.

Len Quist, VIKAND Senior Vice President and General Manager, said, “The role of Healthcare Solutions Integrator reflects Vikand’s strategic implementation of VIKAND Direct which includes layers of resources to mirror the intricacies of public and maritime health. Given her vast experience in both the maritime and business worlds, Agnes is well-suited to understanding the complexities of commercial shipping and crew well-being.”

“Agnes will be responsible for engaging, explaining and representing the VIKAND Direct solution in the commercial maritime industry, a one-of-a-kind proactive and comprehensive program that addresses the need for proactive healthcare for commercial shipping crews,” Quist said.

Mathiesen’s experience spans more than 20 years. She began her career onboard at Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), coming ashore to continue her NCL work, first as a Port Agent in Miami and later as a Manager of Port Global Operations. Moving to Marine Benefits Ltd.—wholly owned by Norwegian Hull Club—Agnes created and developed a global network of quality hospitals to better serve mariners. Agnes also spent several years integrating messaging for Flåm and Oslo as well as positioning “The Viking Planet,” the first digital Viking Museum in the world.

“In joining VIKAND Direct, I’m eager to bring this critical, innovative, easily accessible healthcare technology to commercial shipping,” said Mathiesen, based in Oslo. “This means understanding systems, developing relationships, connecting people and creating virtually bespoke healthcare systems to meet VIKAND’s clients’ needs wherever they may be. It’s a great opportunity for me and our global community alike.”

