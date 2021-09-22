New Marlink Application Partner Program Aims to Accelerate Digitalization

Marlink launched a new Application Partner Program aimed at supporting the increasingly rapid digitalization trend in maritime.

To support the adoption of digital solutions, the program intends to provide direct digital enablement benefits to ship operators and application providers. With more than 600 ships currently connected and serviced under the new program, vessel operators are able to tap operational cost savings and application service providers are enlarging their scope from greater flexibility in the provision of digital services.

“The Application Partner Program creates an ecosystem of opportunities that will bring benefits to ship owners and vendors alike, since owners will enjoy faster access to the data and applications they need for more sustainable, efficient and secure voyages,” said Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “For vendors the program means a direct channel to the vessel with enhanced delivery of the products and services which their customers have selected.”

Marlink’s Application Partner Program creates partnerships with select application partners in various key areas of ship operations and management to develop applications and solutions that are compatible with Marlink’s smart hybrid network portfolio. By integrating partners’ software and solution, including e-navigation, e-learning, remote and predictive maintenance, data analytics and vessel performance, Marlink aims to offer enhanced capabilities for the optimized management of maritime services between ships and shore. At the same time, the process aims to eliminate slow, costly and unclear processes.

The program is being further developed to connect IT and IoT/OT environments for vendors and ship operators alike, providing a method of delivering critical services without requiring integration with proprietary or locked-down systems, as well as fueling analytics solutions thanks to the ability to collect and process increased volumes of data from a diversity of assets on board.