Marinetrans Acquires Door To Deck

Marinetrans, a logistics service provider specialized in supply chain solutions for ship owners and ship management companies, has acquired Door To Deck (D2D), a marine logistics specialist in Cyprus and Greece.

Marinetrans, part of GTS Group, already had an office in Athens and will gain a larger presence in Greece with this acquisition. D2D co-founders Kyriakos Tsitouridis and Michalis Theodosiou will be driving further business development of D2D, Marinetrans and GTS in the entire Mediterranean area and will become shareholders of GTS Group.

John Burgstra, co-CEO of GTS, said, “With this partnership, Marinetrans will significantly expand its foothold in the Greek and Mediterranean market, which will enable us to provide our Greek clients with more scale and service close to their home. D2D has a strong position in the Greek market, which they have gained through superior customer service and profound knowledge of the Greek maritime- and shipping industry. Teaming up with them is an important strategic step for both companies.”

By joining forces, D2D gains access to an international 3PL and warehousing network and can leverage on GTS’ strong IT infrastructure, project logistics expertise and innovative 5PL solutions. Kyriakos Tsitouridis, co-founder of D2D, said, “With its international scale and position as global market leader, Marinetrans is at the forefront of providing intelligent and data-driven logistics solutions to ship owners and ship managers. By tapping into this knowledge and international network, we can provide our clients with more value-added services and international boots-on-the-ground. Next to that, there is an excellent fit between our customer-centric company cultures and management teams – and we are sure that fit will make this combination a success.”

Michalis Theodosiou, co-founder of D2D, said, “Our clients will definitely reap the benefits of our companies joining forces. They will continue to be serviced by the experienced operating teams that they know and are accustomed to, while gaining access to new solutions and products on top of that. One of the services our customers have valued especially is our worldwide on-deck delivery service – and we think we can use each other’s knowledge, network and capabilities when it comes to this service. We’re very much looking forward to meeting all of our new colleagues at GTS.”