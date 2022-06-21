28979 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 21, 2022

MAN ES, UGS Make Joint Decarbonization Commitment

Pictured in Athens (from left to right): John C. Lyras, former President, current Board member and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, UGS; Dionissis Christodoulopoulos, Managing Director, MAN Energy Solutions Hellas; Melina Travlos, President of UGS; Wayne Jones OBE, Member of Executive Board – Global Sales & After Sales – MAN Energy Solutions; Dimitris Fafalios, Secretary of the Board /Chairman of Maritime Safety & Marine Environment Protection Committee, UGS. Image courtesy MAN Energy

Following a meeting during the 2022 Posidonia trade fair in Athens, MAN Energy Solutions and the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) announced their mutual commitment to a policy of decarbonization, especialy in regard to the testing and development of alternative fuels and, more generally, the maritime value chain. This recognises the vital role that engine designers and manufacturers play, and that shipping’s decarbonisation requires the contribution of multiple stakeholders.

The meeting also delivered concrete proposals to this end with both parties agreeing to support Greece’s National Merchant Marine Academy through the contribution of teaching material to the Academy’s syllabus, as well as donations of equipment for teaching purposes.

Wayne Jones OBE, Member of the Executive Board – Global Sales & After Sales – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “In MAN Energy Solutions’ view, decarbonization can best be achieved through forging alliances. 

MAN Energy Solutions believes that decarbonization in shipping can only happen by decarbonizing the fuels used in internal combustion engines. As large, ocean-going vessels cannot be electrified with batteries or fuel cells, the company is convinced that large combustion engines will continue to power such ships in the future. While fuels like LNG, LPG, ethane and bio-fuels may well bring the global fleet closer to 2050 emission targets, MAN Energy Solutions believes that alternative fuels like green ammonia, methanol, synthetic methane, and green hydrogen have the potential – when produced through renewable energy – to become completely net-zero.

