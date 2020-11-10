Maersk Names Zero Carbon Shipping Center's Management Team

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping on Tuesday announced its management team. to join CEO Bo Cerup-Simonsen in building an organization capable of facilitating the transition to a carbon free global shipping industry.

Made possible by a DKK 400 million ($63.5 million) donation by the A.P. Møller Foundation, the Center was formed in June by a group of global shipping entities committing themselves to decarbonizing the maritime industry. The Center, which recently revealed its Board of Directors and a location at the heart of the Danish Shipping cluster in Copenhagen, is now fully operational with a management team in place.

"The journey that we are about to begin will not be an easy one," Cerup-Simonsen said. "It is very much about systems understanding, collaboration in the eco-system and concrete outcomes. We will need a collaborating multi-disciplinary crew, representative of the values, mindset and leadership strength required to help accelerate the journey towards zero carbon shipping. Our leadership team brings all of that, sharing the vision and values of the Center and bringing vast experience from the energy and shipping sectors with deep insights in technology and business."

The management team includes:

Søren Møller Skovgaard will join as Head of Program Management. He has a track record of establishing and leading multi-disciplinary high-performing teams of economists, engineers, scientists and designers executing projects from the earliest phases through construction and decommissioning. Furthermore, he has significant international offshore and maritime experience from engineering consultancies such as Ramboll and KPMG. Søren holds a a M.Sc. Engineering.

Torben Nørgaard will join as Head of Energy and Fuels. He brings more than 22 years of experience in syn-fuel processes and energy markets from Haldor Topsoe, Maersk Oil and Total. Before joining the Center, Torben was Head of Energy Strategy and Planning In Ramboll Energy. Torben holds a M.Sc. in Chemical Engineering and a Diploma in BA from the Technical University of Denmark.

Claus W. Graugaard will join as Head of On-board Vessel Solutions. Before joining the Center, he was Senior Vice President, Head of Fleet Management, at Lauritzen Kosan (J. Lauritzen). Previous positions include Head of Customer Service & Business Development in DNV GL and Naval Architect with Carl Bro/Grontmij. Claus has a BSc in Naval Architecture degree from the Technical University of Denmark & University of Strathclyde (Marine & Offshore technology), Scotland.

Mads Peter Zacho will join as Head of Industry Transition. He has worked in shipping for 17 years, most recently as CEO for J. Lauritzen A/S. Before that he was CFO in TORM and CFO in SVITZER. He spent the first 10 years of his career in the financial industry in Denmark and the US. Mads has an MSc in Economics from University of Copenhagen and an MBA from IMD, Lausanne.

Emma Mazhari will join as Head of Partnerships, Funding and Commercialization. She has 20 years’ experience of global energy and environmental markets, most recently as Head of Trading & Portfolio Management at EON Nordic. Prior to that she led BP’s global environmental markets division. Emma brings a wealth of experience in originating business concepts with partners across the energy value chain. Emma holds an MSc in Engineering Physics from Lund University, Sweden.

Anne Mette Traberg will join as Head of People and Culture. she brings more than 20 years of Human Resources experience from global companies most recently A.P. Moller - Maersk. She has held many leadership positions in global HR roles and strategic HR business partnering and led numerous business transformations and change initiatives. Anne Mette holds a BSc in Export Economy and Marketing from Copenhagen Business School

Sidsel Bromose will join as CFO. Before joining the Center, she held the position as Director of Accounting, Financial Controlling and Reporting in Ultranav. Previous positions include CFO in Ultragas ApS and Senior Financial Manager at Eitzen Group. Sidsel brings extensive experience within accounting, finance and reporting as well as solid shipping experience. Sidsel holds a Graduate Diploma (HD) from Copenhagen Business School.

Anne Katrine Bjerregaard will join as Head of Center Ramp-up. She brings 12 years of experience from maritime, primarily focusing on technology development and innovation. She joined A.P. Moller - Maersk to be part of the team developing the Center and before that she headed the non-profit collaboration platform Green Ship of the Future. Anne Katrine has a MSc from Copenhagen Business School and an executive MBA from Technical University of Denmark.