Maersk Appoints New Regional Managing Director for Europe

January 14, 2026

Source: Maersk
Guillaume Sauzedde has assumed the role as Maersk’s Regional Managing Director for the Europe region.

The French national with over 25 years’ experience in the logistics industry is no stranger to the employees and customers in Maersk’s largest region. He joined Maersk in 2024 as Head of Logistics & Services for Europe Region after holding managing director roles for CEVA Logistics (Central & Eastern Europe Area MD and Regional MD Middle East & Africa) and Kühne + Nagel (Country MD Poland and SVP Contract Logistics in Central & Eastern Europe).

“I am looking forward to continuing serving our customers together with the great Maersk teams I got to know over the past 16 months with the company. Over the past years, Maersk has established itself with an extensive logistics footprint across Europe including ownership and control of decisive assets and expertise across all parts of the supply chain. It’s exciting to have such a powerful and differentiating offering for our customers in these disruptive times and to deliver resilient, value adding end-to-end solutions to them,” said Sauzedde.

Sauzedde lives in Warsaw and will be based in Maersk’s main office in the Polish capital while also commuting regularly to the headquarters in Copenhagen.

He is succeeding former head of Europe Region, Aymeric Chandavoine, who has left Maersk to take on a new position outside the industry.

