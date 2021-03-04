28844 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 4, 2021

Logimatic Inks Fleet Management Deal with Hapag-Lloyd

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

Logimatic said it has signed a contract with Hapag-Lloyd that will see the German shipping company replace several existing fleet management systems with SERTICA.

As part of its digital transformation and centralization efforts, Hapag-Lloyd will implement SERTICA on more than 70 containerships, creating a common Technical Fleet Management System for its fleets both in Hamburg and Dubai.

Jan Rüsch, Business Project Manager at Hapag-Lloyd, said, “With a smooth transition to a shared fleet management software platform across two fleets, we expect to increase efficiency and reduce costs. We aim to achieve a higher degree of transparency, lean approval processes and a fast order process.”

Claus Krogholm Pedersen, Senior Project Manager from Logimatic will be responsible for the implementation of SERTICA. He explained, “With one single data entry for the crew onboard the vessels, Hapag-Lloyd will see a decrease in duplicates and an increase of transparency for spare parts and materials ordered by the vessels.”

When Hapag-Lloyd decided to invest in a modern and IoT ready software platform for both ship and shore operations, it was important to find a system that is easy to use for the crew, according to Logimatic, who announced the contract on Thursday.

Rüsch said, “We have chosen a user-friendly and flexible system with a nice reporting functionality. Our investment is, however, larger than just a new software as we plan to optimize our internally processes. To achieve this, we need support from a partner who possesses the necessary maritime knowledge – this partner is Logimatic.”

