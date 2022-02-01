28949 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 1, 2022

Loadsmart Valuation Hits Over $1 Billion After Funding Round

© BigBlues / Adobe Stock

© BigBlues / Adobe Stock

Freight tech firm Loadsmart Inc said on Tuesday it was valued at $1.3 billion in its latest funding round, led by SoftBank Latin America Fund and funds managed by BlackRock Inc.

The company raised $200 million in the Series D funding round from investors including Janus Henderson Group and rail operator CSX Corp.

Chicago-based Loadsmart, which helps shipping and trucking companies connect with customers through its platform, plans to use the proceeds to rapidly expand its technology offerings and increase supply chain efficiencies.

Founded in 2014, Loadsmart said its carrier network has grown to more than 680,000 trucks, and experienced a 134% year-over-year revenue growth in 2021.

The company saw its revenue more than triple in the fourth quarter of 2020, the year when it last raised $150 million in fresh capital.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nathan Gomes)

Related News

John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

 Illustration of an LCO2 carrier. Image couretesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The Path to Zero: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Creates Decarb Business Group

 Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen has decided to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of chemical tanker operator Stolt-Nielsen Limited. Photo courtesy Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen CEO to Step Down after More Than Two Decades in Position

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Accountant

● Italy

First Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int