Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 7, 2022

The Latest Supply Chain Snafu: Shortage of McDonalds French Fries in Japan

Japanese customers will have to settle for a small serving of McDonald's fries for the next month or so after the fast-food chain said it was limiting portions due to shipping problems. Copyright mehaniq41/AdobeStock

While the supply chain mess has left consumer globally wanting for everthing from cars to treadmills, the latest hit is arguably the worst: a shortage of McDonalds french fries in Japan's roughly 2900 branches!

Japanese customers will have to settle for a small serving of McDonald's fries for the next month or so after the fast-food chain said it was limiting portions due to shipping problems. McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said in a statement on Friday that the impact of flood damage on the port of Vancouver and other disruptions since last year would delay an expected shipment of potatoes from North America.

Beset with a long list of logistics problems, McDonald's said that from Sunday it would sell only S-sized fries for about a month "to make sure we have plenty of inventory and our customers can enjoy McDonald's fries without interruption."

(Reuters)

